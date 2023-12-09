New developments in efforts to redevelop Summerfield Farms

Senate leader Phil Berger wrote a letter to the Summerfield's Mayor Tim Sessoms, saying he plans to move forward with a bill to de-annex the land.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — There are new developments in the efforts to redevelop Summerfield Farms.

Senate leader Phil Berger wrote a letter to the Summerfield's Mayor Tim Sessoms, saying he plans to move forward with a bill to de-annex the land. Several Summerfield residents are not happy.

Developer David Couch wants to bring a major project in Summerfield. He plans to transform about a thousand acres into apartments and retail space.

Town leaders have opposed the idea. Major Sessoms says he wants to meet with Berger.

Many people spoke against the proposal at tonight's meeting, one of them being Maria Adams, whose been a Summerfield resident for 15 years.

"I along with my neighbors are very upset about the proposed de-annexation. We feel are voices are not being heard. Our opinions are not being considered and our votes are not being counted," said Adams.

Elena Wachendorfer spoke up as well. She says it's not right for the state to overrule the local government.

"I'm so sick and tired of politicians telling us what's best for us and they know what's best for us. We're getting to the place where we have no say in what they do. Our politicians on the left and on the right care only about what their donors want," Wachendorfer said.

Town leaders say there was no indication the de-annexation was on its way until Senator Berger sent the mayor this letter today. He cited the need for more housing, writing, "I have a responsibility to step in when a local unit of government fails to take obvious and reasonable steps in the public interest, including the creation of an environment conducive to addressing needs for housing and essential services for its citizens."