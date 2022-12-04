Hearing on proposed Summerfield development continues into early hours of Wednesday morning

The debate involves whether a developer should get permission to build thousands of new homes and apartments.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Summerfield Town Council held a hearing Tuesday about a zoning change that could clear the way for a controversial 900+ acre development.

The Villages of Summerfield Farms development has been in the works for about two years. The proposed development would include mixed-use development such as housing, retail and outdoor trails.

Some aspects of the proposal, like apartments, are not allowed under current zoning rules. Landowner and developer David Couch proposed a change.

Dozens of people turned out to a public hearing on whether to make changes. Some held signs that said, "No apartments".

Nearly 100 people spoke during public comment. Some were in favor of allowing zoning changes but most were not.