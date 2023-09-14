Summit Ave. temporarily closed after crash downs power lines, utility pole

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road is closed in Greensboro after a crash downs power lines and a utility pole Thursday.
Greensboro police said Summit Avenue is closed in both directions between Dane Street and Rankin Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
