Summit Ave. temporarily closed after crash downs power lines, utility pole

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road is closed in Greensboro after a crash downs power lines and a utility pole Thursday.

Greensboro police said Summit Avenue is closed in both directions between Dane Street and Rankin Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

