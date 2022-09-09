2 The Rescue: Meet Leiliani!

Leilani is full-on play until all of a sudden she’s found in a deep sleep.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Born on July 12, 2022, this little firecracker has three siblings just as cute as she is! Leilani is full-on play until all of a sudden she’s found in a deep sleep.

Leilani is up to date on her age-appropriate vaccinations and dewormings and as soon as she’s old enough she’ll be spayed! In the meantime, she’s accepting applications at www.arfpnc.com.