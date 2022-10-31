Greensboro teen injured after hit-and-run outside Cook-Out

A police report said the crash happened outside of the Cook-Out restaurant in the Westridge Square shopping center on Battleground Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro teenager is recovering after a hit-and-run crash left him with broken bones.

"My whole body, even the parts that didn't get hurt are hard to move," Tommy Durham said.

A police report said the crash happened outside of the Cook-Out restaurant in the Westridge Square shopping center on Battleground Avenue just after midnight Sunday.

The 18-year-old said he was crossing a driveway in the parking lot of the Cook-Out when a car hit him going 45 miles an hour.

"I looked right, looked left and then looked back right and there was a car right there. I didn't even have time to move, all I could do was flinch," Durham said. "They said I did one or two back flip twists more than 10 feet in the air."

Police later identified the driver as Patricia Hilton. Durham and other witnesses said she had circled the parking lot several times before the crash.

His friends and other customers helped him until EMS arrived. He said he's not sure how long it will take to heal but he's staying positive.

"It's starting to sink in how lucky I am," Durham said. "To me, I know I just got hit by a car and I have these injuries, but everyone is like, 'you should've been dead. You got super lucky' and I'm obviously very grateful for that."

WFMY News 2's Grace Holland spoke with Hilton Monday evening. She declined to share any details about what led up to the crash.

"I'm sorry for what happened," Hilton said.