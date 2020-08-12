Guilford County Schools offers up to $30,000 signing bonus for teachers

The district said its in need of hiring 40 additional teachers.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — How does an extra $30,000 dollars sound to you?

Guilford County Schools is offering huge signing bonus incentives ranging from $10,000-$30,000 to attract good teachers.

"You may or may not know, we're offering up to $30,000 dollar bonuses out of CARES Act funding for teachers to come to the district if they have highly effective data in the state showing they are a top tier teacher," Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said.

The dollar amount of the bonus depends on experience and the teacher's proven track record through EVAAS data.

Dr. Contreras said the district needs to hire 40 additional teachers. She noted the shortage isn't because of some mass exodus, but it is pandemic-related.

"I think we need additional teachers because of the social distancing requirements, we have not seen large numbers of teachers exiting as a result of the pandemic," she explained. "But we do need more teachers because we can't have 30 students in a classroom."