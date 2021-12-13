The American Red Cross and Samaritan's Purse assisting with disaster relief efforts in Kentucky

The American Red Cross has already deployed two people from the Piedmont-Triad to Mayfield, Kentucky.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad organizations are doing their part to help with recovery efforts after deadly tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and Mid-South states.

The American Red Cross has already deployed two people from the Piedmont-Triad to Mayfield, Kentucky. It also deployed three disaster workers from the Greater Carolinas Region to Kentucky and Samburg, Tennessee.

American Red Cross Piedmont-Triad Executive Director John Hughes said the number of volunteers is expected to grow significantly over the next few days.

“As we get a better picture of what’s going on, what the specific needs are,” Hughes said. “We’re not going to send people to the area until we know exactly what’s needed, what types of skills are needed, but we do know right now sheltering, feeding, and caring for those folks who are affected is tremendous and needed.”

Saturday night, at least eight emergency shelters opened in Kentucky providing safe refuge to about 190 people. Shelters also opened in Tennessee. As of Sunday, the Red Cross shipped over 200 units of blood to hospitals in the affected areas. Hughes said in addition to boots on the ground, the organization is offering virtual support.

“Mental health, spiritual care, even some of our casework can be done virtual,” Hughes said. “So, a person can be talking on the telephone to the affected individual.”

Meanwhile, Samaritan’s Purse spent Monday morning deploying trucks from their base in North Wilkesboro. Samaritan’s Purse Director of North American Ministries Bruce Poss said the group sent three staff members to affected areas in Arkansas and Kentucky.

“We are sending shower trailers, kitchen trailers, heavy equipment to move this debris quickly,” Poss said. “As we celebrate Christmas, we want to remember the people who have been affected in these areas and in other areas that are still dealing with storms. So, I think Christmas is a time of hope and we want to bring hope to these folks that have been affected by these storms.”