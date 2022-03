The race happens April 2 at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year again for The Human Race with The Volunteer Center of the Triad. It's back in person this year after being virtual because of the pandemic.

The Human Race is unique because people choose what nonprofit they want to support. About 100 different nonprofits form teams and recruit members to fundraise for their missions.

