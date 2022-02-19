Dance our way to 100k with Hope Fest 4 Hunger

This agency is hosting a multicultural dance festival where 100% of the proceeds go to fighting hunger in Guilford County.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Hope Fest 4 Hunger is having a free multicultural dance festival on Sunday, Feb. 20th at the Cultural Arts Center.

WFMY News 2’s Lauren Coleman will emcee the event at 310 South Greene Street in Greensboro. Doors will open at 1 p.m. for festival activities starting in the lobby. Dance performances will begin at 2 p.m.

The Hope Fest is a group that helps to fight hunger in Guilford County by bringing people together to celebrate a variety of cultures through shared dances. All the proceeds from the event go to the Greensboro Urban Ministries, A Simple Gesture, and local non-profits to feed members of the Triad no matter their age, ethnic background, religion, gender identity, or culture.

For over three years, a total of 37,425 meals have been served, according to the agency’s website.