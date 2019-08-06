RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is urging that North Carolinian's stay aware of local forecasts as more heavy showers and storms are predicted through Sunday evening.

“Though the rain may have slowed, the threat is not over,” said Governor Cooper. “I urge everyone to make safety their first priority, particularly in areas where constant rain has fallen the last couple of days.”

Meteorologists are predicting that showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy rains across the state through Sunday with the heaviest downpours mainly in western counties.

RELATED: LIVE RADAR | Drenching Rain Continues, Flooding Concerns Will Last For Days

Up to six inches of additional rainfall is possible for certain portions of Western NC through mid-week next week.

The expected heavy downpours are also likely to produce dangerous driving conditions.

Much of the mountains, foothills remain under a moderate risk for flash flooding Saturday and Sunday.

RELATED: Two People Saved In Water Rescue In Jamestown

RELATED: Woman and Dog Trapped In Car Rescued From Rising Flood Waters in Guilford County: 'We Could Lose People Right Here'

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the western half of NC through 8 p.m. Sunday. With up to 7” of rain already accumulated in some areas in the west.

Emergency officials urge residents to follow these safety tips: