More than 90,000 outages reported in North Carolina due to winter storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 90,000 homes and businesses statewide are without power, according to state leaders.
Duke Energy reported more than 11,000 response workers ready to help with power restorations. They also report additional large-scale power outages are expected Sunday into early Monday.
Duke Energy said the hazardous winter and dangerous road conditions will slow repairs.
Here’s a look at the outages for our area:
- Alamance – 413 – Related to a drunk driving crash early Sunday morning
- Davidson – 2
- Davie - 1
- Forsyth – 2,742
- Guilford – 41
- Montgomery – 855
- Randolph - 2
- Rockingham – 2
- Stokes – 48
- Surry – 107
- Wilkes – 299
High Point Electric: Reports no outages
Surry Yadkin EMC reports the following outages:
- Stokes - 5
- Surry – 2,120
- Wilkes – 3
- Yadkin – 56
Randolph Electric reports the following outages:
- Montgomery – 1,000
- Randolph- 109
Energy United reports the following outages:
- Davidson– 17
- Davie - 14
REPORTING POWER OUTAGES
- Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
- Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
- NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
- Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
- Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
- Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
- Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
- City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
- City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111
North Carolina Emergency Management recommends these safety tips if your power goes out:
- Report power outages to your electric utility company. Refrain from calling 911, except for life safety emergencies.
- Keep cell phones and mobile devices charged before power goes out.
- Operate generators outdoors and away from doors and windows – never in your home or garage, deadly carbon monoxide fumes can accumulate.
- Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.
- Use battery-powered sources for light, not candles.
- Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Adding ice or snow from outside can help keep contents cold.
POWER LINE SAFETY
Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging during a storm.
Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Make sure to report downed power lines to your local power company and to your police department.
If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.