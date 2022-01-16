More than 90,000 outages reported in North Carolina due to winter storm

Duke Energy reported more than 11,000 response workers are ready to help with power restorations but it will be a slow process with road and weather conditions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 90,000 homes and businesses statewide are without power, according to state leaders.

Duke Energy reported more than 11,000 response workers ready to help with power restorations. They also report additional large-scale power outages are expected Sunday into early Monday.

Duke Energy said the hazardous winter and dangerous road conditions will slow repairs.

Here’s a look at the outages for our area:

Alamance – 413 – Related to a drunk driving crash early Sunday morning

Davidson – 2

Davie - 1

Forsyth – 2,742

Guilford – 41

Montgomery – 855

Randolph - 2

Rockingham – 2

Stokes – 48

Surry – 107

Wilkes – 299

High Point Electric: Reports no outages

Surry Yadkin EMC reports the following outages:

Stokes - 5

Surry – 2,120

Wilkes – 3

Yadkin – 56

Randolph Electric reports the following outages:

Montgomery – 1,000

Randolph- 109

Energy United reports the following outages:

Davidson– 17

Davie - 14

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

North Carolina Emergency Management recommends these safety tips if your power goes out:

Report power outages to your electric utility company. Refrain from calling 911, except for life safety emergencies.

Keep cell phones and mobile devices charged before power goes out.

Operate generators outdoors and away from doors and windows – never in your home or garage, deadly carbon monoxide fumes can accumulate.

Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Use battery-powered sources for light, not candles.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Adding ice or snow from outside can help keep contents cold.

POWER LINE SAFETY

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging during a storm.

Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Make sure to report downed power lines to your local power company and to your police department.