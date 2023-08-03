Thousands sitting in the dark in the Triad after 'equipment goes offline', Duke Energy says

Duke Energy says the outage was caused by "equipment going offline."

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Thousands of people are without power in the Summerfield and Oak Ridge area Thursday evening.

Duke Energy said the outage was caused by equipment going offline.

According to Duke Energy's website, the power is expected to come back on at Friday by 1:00 a.m.

WFMY News 2 is reaching out about why the equipment went offline. Check back for updates.

