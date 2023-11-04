Over 1K of power outages in Madison, according to Duke Energy

Power is expected to be on around 7:45 a.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — According to the Duke Energy power outage map, there are more than a thousand people without power near Madison in Rockingham County.

Duke Energy says crews are still assessing the damage, but the area did see some heavy downpours early Monday morning.

Power is expected to be back on around 7:45 a.m.

