Local News

Tornado hits Rockingham Co. leaving behind lots of damage

Trees and power lines are down across multiple roads including Wentworth Street in Reidsville.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A tornado hit Rockingham County Friday night. There are lots of reports of damage in the area to homes and roadways.

A tornado warning was issued for the area in the evening. Here's a look at the tornado warned storm earlier.

VIdeo from Jackie Weatherman shows the storm moving across Wentworth. The WFMY News 2 weather team believes this video shows the tornado that caused damage to the community

A first responder captured this photo of the storm outside of the Rockingham Co. Sheriff's Office. 

Emergency crews have set up a command center as they begin to respond to the damage across the area. 

Here's a look at the damage in one part of the area along Wentworth Street. 

Other roads with damage include the following:

  • County Home Road
  • Sunset View Road
  • Wentworth Street
  • Parkland Road
  • Setliff Road
  • Cedar Lane

Emergency crews are busy responding to the damage. The sheriff's office said there are no reports of injuries at this time. 

Tornado damage reported in Rockingham Co.

MEBANE DAMAGE 

There was also a report of a possible tornado in Mebane. At least 30 people were inside the Gildan Mebane Distribution Center on East Washington Street when a wall was ripped off the building. Emergency crews said several buildings sustained damage in the East Washington Street area.

