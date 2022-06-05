Tornado hits Rockingham Co. leaving behind lots of damage

Trees and power lines are down across multiple roads including Wentworth Street in Reidsville.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A tornado hit Rockingham County Friday night. There are lots of reports of damage in the area to homes and roadways.

A tornado warning was issued for the area in the evening. Here's a look at the tornado warned storm earlier.

Here's another look at the tornado warned storm in Rockingham County earlier tonight.



Photo: Daniel Crews @DCrewsNews

#ncwx #StrormTrack2 pic.twitter.com/hYXmPEa6dv — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) May 7, 2022

VIdeo from Jackie Weatherman shows the storm moving across Wentworth. The WFMY News 2 weather team believes this video shows the tornado that caused damage to the community

A first responder captured this photo of the storm outside of the Rockingham Co. Sheriff's Office.

CHECK THIS OUT: This is a picture a first responder in Rockingham County shared with me tonight. They took it earlier in front of the Sheriff’s Office @WFMY @TimBuckleyWX pic.twitter.com/3ocNxcuHZp — Jenna Kurzyna (@JkurzynaTV) May 7, 2022

Emergency crews have set up a command center as they begin to respond to the damage across the area.

This a look at the command center in Rockingham County for first responders who are working to survey the damages from tonight’s storm @WFMY pic.twitter.com/oDcMcEUwB1 — Jenna Kurzyna (@JkurzynaTV) May 7, 2022

Trees and power lines down here on Wentworth Street in Reidsville from tonight’s storms. @WFMY @TimBuckleyWX @wfmyweather pic.twitter.com/SqKsNfTs62 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) May 7, 2022

Here's a look at the damage in one part of the area along Wentworth Street.

Other roads with damage include the following:

County Home Road

Sunset View Road

Wentworth Street

Parkland Road

Setliff Road

Cedar Lane

Emergency crews are busy responding to the damage. The sheriff's office said there are no reports of injuries at this time.

