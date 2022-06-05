Tornado hits Rockingham Co. leaving behind lots of damage

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A tornado hit Rockingham County Friday night. There are lots of reports of damage in the area to homes and roadways.
A tornado warning was issued for the area in the evening. Here's a look at the tornado warned storm earlier.
VIdeo from Jackie Weatherman shows the storm moving across Wentworth. The WFMY News 2 weather team believes this video shows the tornado that caused damage to the community
A first responder captured this photo of the storm outside of the Rockingham Co. Sheriff's Office.
Emergency crews have set up a command center as they begin to respond to the damage across the area.
Trees and power lines are down across multiple roads including Wentworth Street in Reidsville.
Here's a look at the damage in one part of the area along Wentworth Street.
Other roads with damage include the following:
- County Home Road
- Sunset View Road
- Wentworth Street
- Parkland Road
- Setliff Road
- Cedar Lane
Emergency crews are busy responding to the damage. The sheriff's office said there are no reports of injuries at this time.
MEBANE DAMAGE
There was also a report of a possible tornado in Mebane. At least 30 people were inside the Gildan Mebane Distribution Center on East Washington Street when a wall was ripped off the building. Emergency crews said several buildings sustained damage in the East Washington Street area.