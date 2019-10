A tornado warning has expired now. We're still tracking storms through the Piedmont Triad.

TORNADO WARNING

A tornado warning means a tornado has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar and there is a serious threat to life and property to those in the path of the tornado.

TORNADO SAFETY TIPS

From the National Weather Service

The safest place to be is an underground shelter, basement, or safe room.

If no underground shelter or safe room is available, a small, windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest level of a sturdy building is the safest alternative.

Mobile homes are not safe during tornadoes. Abandon mobile homes and go to the nearest sturdy building or shelter immediately.

If you are caught outdoors, seek shelter in a basement, shelter or sturdy building. If you cannot quickly walk to a shelter: Immediately get into a vehicle, buckle your seat belt and try to drive to the closest sturdy shelter.

If flying debris occurs while you are driving, pull over and park. Now you have the following options as a last resort: Stay in your vehicle with the seat belt on. Put your head down below the windows, covering with your hands and a blanket if possible.

If you can safely get noticeably lower than the level of the roadway, exit your car, and lie in that area, covering your head with your hands.

Your choice should be driven by your specific circumstances

Cover yourself with a mattress, sleeping bags, or pillows

Wear a helmet to protect your head

Get low to the ground or floor as much as possible and cover yourself

HOUSE/STAND-ALONE BUILDING:

Get to the lowest level possible

Go to an area with as many walls between you as possible

Get in a bathtub or interior closet

MOBILE HOME:

Get out of the mobile home and get in a sturdy building if possible

Get out of the mobile home and hunker in a ditch

If no ditch or building is nearby, plan ahead and get to a sturdy building ahead of time

APARTMENT:

Get to the lowest level (go to a neighbor's apartment on the first floor)

Regardless of what floor you're on, get in a bathtub or interior closet

If you are on a higher level and can't get to a lower apartment, hunker down in the breezeway of the apartment building

CAR:

If possible, pull over, park, get inside a building and out of the storm

If you have to stay in your car, try to find a ditch to park in and use your emergency break

DO NOT park under a bridge or overpass

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

TORNADO FACT OR FICTION SAFETY

From the National Weather Service

FICTION: Lakes, rivers, and mountains protect areas from tornadoes.

FACT: No geographic location is safe from tornadoes. A tornado near Yellowstone National Park left a path of destruction up and down a 10,000 foot mountain.

FICTION: A tornado causes buildings to “explode” as the tornado passes overhead.

FACT: Violent winds and debris slamming into buildings cause the most structural damage.

FICTION: Open windows before a tornado approaches to equalize pressure and minimize damage.

FACT: Virtually all buildings leak. Leave the windows closed. Take shelter immediately. An underground shelter, basement or safe room are the safest places. If none of those options are available, go to a windowless interior room or hallway.

FICTION: Highway overpasses provide safe shelter from tornadoes.

FACT: The area under a highway overpass is very dangerous in a tornado. If you are in a vehicle, you should immediately seek shelter in a sturdy building. As a last resort, you can either: stay in the car with the seat belt on. Put your head down below the windows, covering with your hands and a blanket if possible, OR if you can safely get noticeably lower than the level of the roadway, exit your car and lie in that area, covering your head with your hands. Your choice should be driven by your specific circumstances.

FICTION: It is safe to take shelter in the bathroom, hallway, or closet of a mobile home.

FACT: Mobile homes are not safe during tornadoes! Abandon your mobile home to seek shelter in a sturdy building immediately. If you live in a mobile home, ensure you have a plan in place that identifies the closest sturdy buildings.

