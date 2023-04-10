Hiring and training underway for Toyota's new battery manufacturing plant in Liberty

Toyota has already filled more than 200 jobs with hundreds more expected to be filled through the end of next year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Construction crews are hard at work to finish the new Toyota plant at the Greensboro - Randolph Megasite.

About 30 minutes north, more than 200 new employees are already training to work in the new plant.

Toyota's new battery manufacturing plant will not begin operating until 2025, but the company is not wasting any time when it comes to hiring and training new employees.

"We did our first on boarding in July and we continue from there to this point where we have on boarded now for classes and we still got four more to go this year," said Senior HR Manager Tim Stanton.

He says they have streamlined the hiring process, making it faster and detail oriented, to help place workers in the best role.

"We're not expecting people to come in with prior battery assembly knowledge so we have to start from that common understanding and build up as candidates and into employees to be successful," said Stanton.

Chelsey Butler is from Asheboro and has been working for Toyota less than a week.

She says the company has been the talk of the town for months and she wanted to be a part of something that could transform the community.

"We are spending a lot of time learning about the company, learning about ourselves, how we fit into the company, where we best fit, how we can be a part of this growing puzzle, and how we can best support the company," said Butler.

Stanton says they have had an flood of interest in the positions offered by Toyota.

The company plans to continue hiring throughout the fall and along with adding 450 more employees in 2024.

"We have several hundred people that are in the queue right now waiting for their day of working opportunities to come in and test and hopefully receive a job offer from Toyota," said Stanton.

Toyota will continue to hire and train employees at their temporary location until they move onto the Liberty campus early next year.