Forsyth Tech aims to create student-to-employer pipeline

Forsyth Tech leaders said programs like welding and advanced manufacturing are helping students sharpen the skills they need to work at companies like John Deere.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — We've had a lot of big companies decide to call the Triad home in recent years.

Most notably, Toyota and Boom Supersonic.

Tuesday, we learned John Deere is making Kernersville its electric powertrain headquarters.

WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller found out how one local school is trying to create a student-to-employee pipeline.

Classes started this week and some programs are already at capacity.

The huge machines, wires, and fancy gadgets at Forsyth Tech's Center for Advanced Manufacturing are getting students ready for the real world.

The John Deere Electric PowerTrain facility has worked with Forsyth Tech for years to draw talent to their facility.

Now, the company is expanding by investing more than $69 million to build a North American headquarters in Kernersville.

They're looking to hire 50 people who have the skills to build battery and charging technology at the new site.

"We want to upscale students so they are fit for service the minute they come out they are work ready," said Jennifer Coulombe the VP of industry partnerships and continuous innovation at Forsyth Tech.

80% of Forsyth Tech's advanced manufacturing students have landed jobs in the industry.

Cyndi Johnson is the head of the school's program.

She said industries are always recruiting her students.

"They would like to see some shorter term to get people some basic skills to get them out there sooner," Cydni said. "Like one semester vs. two years."

Forsyth County Commission Chair Don Martin said the skill sets created can transfer to other big investments coming to the Triad like Boom Supersonic and Toyota.

"In terms of suppliers for Toyota. There may be some overlapping suppliers that can benefit the John Deere battery manufacturing," Martin said.

Combined Toyota, Boom Supersonic, and Honda Jet are looking to hire thousands.

"I think there's some real possibility for the future that would certainly benefit both our employment, our overall economic development picture, and certainly our tax rates" Don shared.

"All these jobs are coming back and we have no one to put in the jobs," Johnson said. "We've got to get people excited about the awesome careers in manufacturing."