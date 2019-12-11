GREENSBORO, N.C. — State transportation representatives, local elected officials and the family of J. Douglas (Doug) Galyon joined North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper Thursday on a soon-to-open section of Interstate 840 for a two-pronged celebration.

The Galyon family was invited to join the dignitaries to dedicate a portion of the Greensboro Urban Loop to their patriarch, a long-time local elected official and former chairman of the North Carolina Board of Transportation who played a key role in the planning of the freeway.

Galyon, 88, died in April 2019. The section of I-840 between Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard and Battleground Avenue has been named in his honor.

For more details on the new loop project, click here to read the full story on the Triad Business Journal.

