Triad hospital system employee COVID-19 vaccine requirement draws mixed reactions

Some believe it is the right call for the health of patients and staff but others disagree.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees at Triad health systems are getting mixed reactions.

Cone Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health all announced Thursday that their employees will have to get the vaccine.

WFMY News 2's Grace Holland talked to several hospital workers about the requirement. Some said they think this is the right call for the health of their patients and staff.

Others, including a respiratory therapist, an ER worker and a food service worker said they do not agree with the decision. None wanted to go on camera.

One Cone Health security guard did share her thoughts.

"I personally don't feel like it should be mandatory just because people have different beliefs and the vaccine doesn't agree with everyone's beliefs," Cam Cole said, "I was already leaving for other opportunities but with them forcing the vaccine now, it's a no brainer."

Cone Health's CEO said they do not want to lose staff members but that their biggest concern is not being able to manage if unvaccinated staff get sick.

"We may lose a few people that ultimately chose not to get vaccinated, that's a possibility and it's a risk we're willing to take to protect people on a wider scale," Dr. Mary Jo Cagle said.

Cone, Wake Forest Baptist and Novant said employees who choose not to get vaccinated could end up getting fired. Religious and medical exemptions will be allowed.

Cone Health employees will be required to get their vaccines starting July 30.