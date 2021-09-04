Triad Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics will continue after 'small number' of reactions at similar clinics

The CDC said Friday it found no safety concerns with the J&J vaccine after reaction cases in North Carolina and other states.

Several Triad COVID-19 vaccine providers will continue with Johnson & Johnson clinics over the weekend after adverse reactions at similar events across the country.

UNC Health plans to resume giving the one dose shot Saturday after some people had reactions at three of their clinics Thursday.

Symptoms included lightheadedness, nausea or fainting shortly after getting their shot.

The CDC said it got reports of similar cases involving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Iowa, Colorado and Georgia.

After analyzing vaccine lots, the CDC said it has not found any cause for concern.

"Currently CDC and FDA are not recommending health departments stop administering any lots of COVID-19 vaccine," said Kristen Nordlund with CDC Public Affairs.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Davidson County will continue as scheduled.

"These (reactions) have been described as fainting and dizziness and that is a known reaction to any vaccine," Dr. Richard Lord with Wake Forest Baptist Health said.

Wake Forest Baptist will partner with Forsyth County Public Health for a mass one dose clinic at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Saturday. Novant Health will hold a similar event at the Sears building at Hanes Mall.

The fairgrounds hosted a similar joint one dose mass event last month. Health officials said 9,000 were vaccinated over three days during that event.

"We had people we needed help but no major issues," Lord said, "When folks are getting lightheaded and dizzy were able to respond and help folks. Sometimes it’s just lifting their legs up and getting them to go lay down."

Dr. Lord said the odds of having an allergic reaction to the vaccine is rare but they have medical staff on site to respond if needed.

Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift said anxiety about the vaccine could be contributing to these symptoms.

"I think a lot of people get nervous whether it’s the crowd or just a new vaccine," Swift said, "Do what you would normally do during the day. If you have a 1 o’clock appointment, do not (skip meals). Go ahead and have breakfast and have lunch and a snack. Obviously, relax before you get the vaccine."

UNC Health believes the age of those seeking the one dose vaccine could also be a contributing factor.

"Those getting the J&J vaccine have tended to be younger and many are also preferring this vaccine due to an aversion to needles," a statement from UNC Health reads, "This may also be why there have been more reactions in those vaccinated with J&J."

Health officials are concerned the reports of these reactions could create vaccine hesitancy.

"We have safety measures in place. We will be working with you," Dr. Lord said, "None of us is going to do anything that we believe or felt that was jeopardizing patient safety ever. No one is going to do that."

Swift said all of their appointments for Saturday's clinic are full and at last check, there were no cancellations.