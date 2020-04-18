NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A Triad nurse practitioner spent five days in New York City making sure health care workers had a proper meal during their shift.

Jason Vaughn works at James Austin Health Center in Eden under Caswell Family Medical Center. But he took some time to give relief to health care workers in the nation's coronavirus epicenter.

"When Jason reached out with that idea, it just demonstrates a significant way the level of compassion that he carries as an individual," William Crumpton CEO of Caswell Family Medical Center said.

Vaughn signed up to help feed health care workers in the Big Apple through a community-run program called Queens Feeds Hospitals.

"They are very good meals. They are not just a bag of chips sandwich and a piece of fruit," Vaughn said.

As a health care worker himself, he knew what a difference a proper meal during a shift can make.

"For these health care workers working over 12 hours a day almost 7 days a week, to have a meal ready for you especially as good as these are, I'm sure makes them feel good," Vaughn said.

The meals are prepped, cooked and delivered by various restaurants in the city.

Vaughn worked with Green Top Farms, a farm-to-table catering company. They've sent 2,500 meals to healthcare workers, food pantries, and those who are food insecure this week alone.

"I help with the meals together for about four hours a day and then I hit the city a little bit," Vaughn said. "Kind of get a feel for what New Yorkers are going through."

Vaughn said the few people that are out, wear masks and move over if they have to cross paths with someone else.

"They are social distancing you can tell they are taking this very serious," Vaughn said.

It's something he wished those back home did as well.

"I think a lot of people in North Carolina are social distancing, but a lot of people aren't and it's hard to watch," Vaughn said.

Vaughn said seeing the response first hand in a hard-hit area puts things into perspective, but he's hopeful we will get through this.

"We have to really be cautious right now. Social distance. Wash our hands. Wear our masks. And just see where this thing goes before we start lifting restrictions," Vaughn said.

Vaughn blogged about his experience in New York. You can read that here.

