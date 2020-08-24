Triad schools respond to nationwide Zoom outage

Learning was disrupted for Rockingham, Winston-Salem/Forsyth and Alamance-Burlington Schools because Zoom experienced a partial outage nationally Monday morning.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Different Triad school districts rely on different technology, as the school year kicks off remotely.

Rockingham County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, and Alamance-Burlington Schools all depend on Zoom for face-to-face interactions between students and teachers.

On Monday morning, students couldn't log on to meetings to start their school day. Zoom's official status update page cites this as a nationwide partial outage, sporadically affecting the east coast for the most part.

The Zoom issue was resolved around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Here is the update from the status page:

Monitoring - We have resolved the issue causing users to be unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. Users are now also able to sign up for paid accounts, upgrade, and manage their service on the Zoom website. We are currently monitoring to ensure that these services are operational.

Triad school districts immediately alerted parents by email, phone, and social media.

All Triad districts said students would not be counted as absent because they could not log on.

Alamance-Burlington Schools sent WFMY News 2 the following statement: