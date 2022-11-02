Two Thomasville fire departments mourn the loss of its members

Officials said Mark Holt and Ernest Kinley died Wednesday morning.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Two local fire departments are dealing with immense loss.

Mark Holt was an honorary member at the Fair Grove Fire Department and also served at the Thomasville Fire Department. Ernest Kinley was an honorary member at the Fair Grove Fire Department.

Fire officials said they both died Wednesday morning just 15 minutes apart from each other.

"They both risked their lives serving others and putting others first always before themselves," said Fair Grove Fire Department Assistant Chief Cody Joyner.

Fair Grove fire officials said Kinley died of COVID complications and circulatory issues.

Mark Holt died due to a cardiac situation. Leaders said Kinley served for 12 to 15 years as a firefighter in the late '70s through the '80s. "He was also very active in fundraisers that we had every year with the department," said Joyner.

Holt began his career at the Fair Grove Fire Department in the late '80s. More recently, he also served as the Battalion Chief for the Thomasville Fire Department.

"Mark was honorary at this time and went on to be honorary a year ago. He was still in the department but couldn't go out and run calls. He didn't want to run calls but he still helped with the fundraising events and stuff like that," said Fair Grove EMS Captain Andy Lyndon.

Thomasville Fire Department Interim Fire Chief Jason Myers and Mayor Raleigh York Jr. also spoke on Holt.

"Chief Holt was an inspirational leader that firefighters naturally gravitated to. He served on various committees and was always willing to take on new projects to better the organization," said Myers.

"I am sure this comes as shock to everyone, including me. Please keep his family in your prayers, I ask for your prayers for the entire family during this difficult time and in the days to come especially Rhonda, Dakota and Amber," said York.

Lyndon said a week ago their team mourned the loss of a 2-year-old that passed away in a fire. That loss along with the deaths of their two members has been difficult but they continue to push through.

"We've had peer support teams come in and talk to us. But, we are doing a lot better than we were, it's been a tough couple of weeks," explained Lyndon.