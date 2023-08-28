x
TIMELINE | Suspect in custody, UNC issues all clear

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — An armed and dangerous person is allegedly on or near the UNC Chapel Hill campus, according to UNC Police and UNC Chapel Hill.

TIMELINE:

UNC put out an Alert Carolina warning students to go inside and avoid windows at 1:03 p.m.

At 2:35 p.m., UNC Police released a photo of the person of interest.

At 2:49 p.m., Governor Roy Cooper confirmed a shooting happened on the UNC campus.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools is delaying dismissal at all levels, announced at 2:59 p.m.

UNC released another alert at 3:14 p.m. urging students to stay sheltered in place until an all clear is given and canceled all classes.

Around 3:30 p.m., UNC Health told anyone on-site at UNC Hospitals to continue sheltering in place

At 3:43, Alert Carolina said the suspect is still at large.

At 3:51, UNC Police urged students to stay sheltered in place.

At 3:40 p.m, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools received an all-clear, allowing the dismissal for elementary and middle schools. High school students released at 4 p.m.

Credit: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

UNC issues an all-clear at 4:14 p.m.

Rep. Jon Hardister confirms suspect is in custody.

