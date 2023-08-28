TIMELINE | Suspect in custody, UNC issues all clear

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — An armed and dangerous person is allegedly on or near the UNC Chapel Hill campus, according to UNC Police and UNC Chapel Hill.

TIMELINE:

UNC put out an Alert Carolina warning students to go inside and avoid windows at 1:03 p.m.

Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows. https://t.co/sLY3gL8DKY — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) August 28, 2023

At 2:35 p.m., UNC Police released a photo of the person of interest.

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

At 2:49 p.m., Governor Roy Cooper confirmed a shooting happened on the UNC campus.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools is delaying dismissal at all levels, announced at 2:59 p.m.

For planning purposes, this means dismissal at all levels of school will be significantly delayed today. Once the “all clear” is given, we’ll begin dismissing in the usual order, with elementary students first, followed by middle schools and high schools. (2/4) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (@chccs) August 28, 2023

UNC released another alert at 3:14 p.m. urging students to stay sheltered in place until an all clear is given and canceled all classes.

!AlertCarolina! Emergency–Update: Stay sheltered in place until all clear given. All classes & events cancelled for rest of day. Check https://t.co/OGxjhFegSW for updates. — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) August 28, 2023

Around 3:30 p.m., UNC Health told anyone on-site at UNC Hospitals to continue sheltering in place

UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus remains on lockdown following reports of an armed, dangerous person on campus: • If you are... Posted by UNC Health on Monday, August 28, 2023

At 3:43, Alert Carolina said the suspect is still at large.

!AlertCarolina! Emergency–Update: Continue to stay sheltered in place until all clear given. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large. Check https://t.co/p5zdqNriE5 for updates. — Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) August 28, 2023

At 3:51, UNC Police urged students to stay sheltered in place.

!Alert Carolina! Emergency–Update: Stay sheltered in place. All classes & events are canceled for the remainder of the day. Updates: https://alertcarolina.unc. — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

At 3:40 p.m, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools received an all-clear, allowing the dismissal for elementary and middle schools. High school students released at 4 p.m.

UNC issues an all-clear at 4:14 p.m.

All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities. https://t.co/sLY3gL8DKY — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) August 28, 2023

Rep. Jon Hardister confirms suspect is in custody.

Our office is monitoring the situation at UNC very closely and we are receiving updates from campus staff. Multiple law enforcement agencies are engaged and shelter in place continues. Suspect in custody. Officials will have more updates ASAP. #ncga #ncpol — Rep. Jon Hardister (@JonHardister) August 28, 2023

