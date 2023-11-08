Your life expectancy could be directly related to your zip code. This mobile unit could help.

UNC Greensboro and Cone Health teamed up to launch a mobile health unit. The goal is to serve rural areas and underserved communities.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Made possible by a $3.7 million grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, this mobile unit will serve six counties in the triad – Alamance, Caswell, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, and Rockingham.

From rural to urban communities, the focus is to get healthcare to those who need it most for UNC Greensboro and Cone Health.

"When you look at the northwest part of Guilford County in comparison to the southeast, and eastern part of Guilford County, what we see is a life expectancy that can vary as much as 20 years and that is significant," said UNCG Rural Health Expert, Audrey Snyder.

Cone Health shared plans at a city council meeting to close the life expectancy gap among different zip codes in Guilford county. It's called the 'Five in Five' plan, with different areas having folks live 20 years more in some cases, they want to reduce that gap by 5 years in 5 years time. (See photos related to plan below)

"Part of our 'five in five' strategy is also recognizing that if we keep people well in their communities and at home, then they don't have to come to the hospital. Frankly the hospital, primarily the emergency department, they're the most expensive places to receive care," said COO of Cone Health, Mandy Eaton.

When it comes to meeting people where there at, that is something that is being taken quite literally, this mobile unit will pop up in parking lots of churches, community centers and more.

"We do have collaborations with, for example, Greensboro Housing Authority, where we could park in that area and there are people who can come and get their services with us because we're in a central location, they can walk, they wouldn't have to drive," Snyder.