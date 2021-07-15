United Way grants Greensboro $1 million to address local housing disparities

The money is expected to help more than 300 local households recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — United Way of Greater Greensboro is giving $1 million to local organizations aiming to restore housing for families financially impacted by COVID-19.

Five organizations leading the charge against local housing disparities will receive grants, UWGG officials said. This grant is the first allocation of $10 million it received from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in Dec. 2020.

“Stable housing is the foundation of well-being. Research shows the housing industry is an economic engine and if history repeats itself, will help propel our post-COVID-19 recovery. In the past, communities that made investments in housing its’ residents have experienced economic recovery after virtually every major downturn,” UWGG Vice President of Community Investment & Impact Frank McCain said.

Bridging the Gaps, the Salvation Army's Emergency Assistance Program, Eviction Resolution Project, Get Your HOUSE in Order and Home Repair Program will receive between $100,000 to $330,000.

The money is expected to help more than 300 local households.