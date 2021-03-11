Unsolved murder one year later: who killed the owner of Mark's Restaurant?
Longtime Greensboro restaurant owner Mark Freedman was shot and killed outside his business after closing on election night in 2020.
Mark Freedman was on course to slow down. If he were alive today, he would've been one year away from retiring from a career that came calling early in life.
"He was the guy next door that was friendly who was happy who loved what he did," his sister Robin Freedman said.
Mark Freedman's Murder: The Loss of a Brother
Instead of preparing for his golden years, his sister is looking back at his life. She lives in Washington State. The distance helps her cope with the loss of her brother.
"I need to not focus on this day in and day out because it would really tear my family apart."
Her family was left devastated after he was shot and killed outside of his business, Mark's Restaurant, on Dolley Madison Road in Greensboro. A suspect targeted Freedman sometime after he closed the restaurant on November 3, 2020, which was election night. His girlfriend of nearly 15 years found him bleeding in his car. Her call to 911 is too heartbreaking to share.
"It's hard to look at the parking lot where the restaurant was, where he spent so many hours in blood, sweat and tears, to know that's where he took his last breath," said Robin Freedman.
Chapter 2: Family Hit By Tragedy Twice
The family was struck by tragedy twice. In 2014, a car hit and killed Mark and Robin's mother while crossing the street.
"You want to say goodbye to your family members. You want to help ease them into what awaits us after this life. You want to have closure and some peace of mind and unfortunately, I wasn't able to do that with my brother or my mother."
Greensboro police are still looking for the killer who took the life of the well-known chef. He owned three Triad restaurants over 40 years. In 2000, then-Republican presidential nominee George W. Bush dined at Mark's on Westover during a campaign stop.
The accolades of Mark's Restaurant remain online. His personality etched on customers.
"Sometimes I didn't know if I should take him seriously with his sense of humor. He was always joking," said regular customer Felicia Brown.
His food left a lasting impression. Longtime Triad restaurant critic John Batchelor wasn't just a fan, but also a friend.
"Quite a personality. He loved cooking. He loved talking about food and wide. He enjoyed what he did and I certainly enjoyed what he did, too," said Batchelor.
Chapter 3: A Friend To Many
Non-paying customers felt Freedman's love, too. Mark volunteered for A Simple Gesture, a Greensboro nonprofit organization that feeds the hungry. For 35 years, Mark spent his Thanksgivings preparing thousands of meals for people in need.
"On Thanksgiving morning, he would be at the Coliseum at three or four in the morning getting everything ready for the rest of the community," said Leslie Isakoff, A Simple Gesture's president and C.O.O.
Freedman was born and raised in Ohio but his true home was the Triad.
"He could've gone and done well anywhere. He was a real talent," said Batchelor.
Freedman lived a life of creating special memories with his food, restaurants, volunteer work and friendships but he never got to live his final chapter.
"I'm angry. He should be at work today. He should be doing what he loves to do, maybe play golf in the mornings. His golf clubs shouldn't be full of dust. He didn't deserve this," Robin Freedman said.
Mark Freedman: Unsolved murder case
Greensboro Police declined an on camera interview for this story. Officers continue to search for a suspect described to be of medium/stocky build and short to medium height. A Crimestoppers reward for information leading to an arrest is $30,000.
In April of 2021, friends and supporters created the Mark's Angel Foundation to honor Freedman and the charities he supported. Through donations and fundraising events including a golf tournament and gala, the group has donated more than $60,000 to various organizations including Crimestoppers, A Simple Gesture, Greensboro Urban Ministry and Out of the Garden Project.