Unsolved murder one year later: who killed the owner of Mark's Restaurant?

Longtime Greensboro restaurant owner Mark Freedman was shot and killed outside his business after closing on election night in 2020.

"He was the guy next door that was friendly who was happy who loved what he did," his sister Robin Freedman said.

Mark Freedman was on course to slow down. If he were alive today, he would've been one year away from retiring from a career that came calling early in life.

"It's hard to look at the parking lot where the restaurant was, where he spent so many hours in blood, sweat and tears, to know that's where he took his last breath," said Robin Freedman.

Her family was left devastated after he was shot and killed outside of his business, Mark's Restaurant, on Dolley Madison Road in Greensboro. A suspect targeted Freedman sometime after he closed the restaurant on November 3, 2020, which was election night. His girlfriend of nearly 15 years found him bleeding in his car. Her call to 911 is too heartbreaking to share.

"I need to not focus on this day in and day out because it would really tear my family apart."

Instead of preparing for his golden years, his sister is looking back at his life. She lives in Washington State. The distance helps her cope with the loss of her brother.

"Quite a personality. He loved cooking. He loved talking about food and wide. He enjoyed what he did and I certainly enjoyed what he did, too," said Batchelor.

"Sometimes I didn't know if I should take him seriously with his sense of humor. He was always joking," said regular customer Felicia Brown.

Greensboro police are still looking for the killer who took the life of the well-known chef. He owned three Triad restaurants over 40 years. In 2000, then-Republican presidential nominee George W. Bush dined at Mark's on Westover during a campaign stop.

"You want to say goodbye to your family members. You want to help ease them into what awaits us after this life. You want to have closure and some peace of mind and unfortunately, I wasn't able to do that with my brother or my mother."

The family was struck by tragedy twice. In 2014, a car hit and killed Mark and Robin's mother while crossing the street.

Chapter 3 : A Friend To Many

Non-paying customers felt Freedman's love, too. Mark volunteered for A Simple Gesture, a Greensboro nonprofit organization that feeds the hungry. For 35 years, Mark spent his Thanksgivings preparing thousands of meals for people in need.

"On Thanksgiving morning, he would be at the Coliseum at three or four in the morning getting everything ready for the rest of the community," said Leslie Isakoff, A Simple Gesture's president and C.O.O.

Freedman was born and raised in Ohio but his true home was the Triad.

"He could've gone and done well anywhere. He was a real talent," said Batchelor.

Freedman lived a life of creating special memories with his food, restaurants, volunteer work and friendships but he never got to live his final chapter.

"I'm angry. He should be at work today. He should be doing what he loves to do, maybe play golf in the mornings. His golf clubs shouldn't be full of dust. He didn't deserve this," Robin Freedman said.

Mark Freedman: Unsolved murder case 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Greensboro Police declined an on camera interview for this story. Officers continue to search for a suspect described to be of medium/stocky build and short to medium height. A Crimestoppers reward for information leading to an arrest is $30,000.