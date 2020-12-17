'It will be very convenient for a lot of people' | Businesses excited as section of Urban Loop opening inches closer

Businesses are excited for the opening of the Urban Loop section between Lawndale Drive and North Elm Street, set to open next Wednesday.

The opening of another section of the Urban loop is spreading holiday cheer to some businesses and drivers in the Triad.

Slated to open December 23, the newest section will stretch from Lawndale Drive to North Elm Street, giving drivers more options for their commute.

Elm Street Grill Owner Ravi Khanna said he's hoping more people will have easier ways to get to his restaurant.

"It will be very convenient for a lot of people, at the same time, above all, I think there will be higher traffic towards our side of town," he said.

Khanna said the pandemic has slowed business some, and hopefully, more people will come out with an easier way to get around.

"Usually people aren’t even aware that there's something this side of town," he said, "With the loop coming, there could be more traffic whether its local or coming from outside."

NCDOT Division Construction Engineer Patty Eason said the project started in 2018, and every section gets them one step closer.

"We’re very excited. Every step every piece gets a little closer to being complete, ad so we're very excited to do that," she siad.

Eason said the section opening Dec. 23 is a portion of the last section.

The last section to open will be N Elm street to US 29, according to Eason. She said that stretch of road will all open at the same time.

Eason said the contractor has been working on the entire project from N Elm street to US 29 continuously. Right now, crews are building bridges on Yanceyville Street, Church Street, and Summit Avenue.

While there's still work to be done, NCDOT said they're expecting the last stretch of road to open by the summer of 2023.

"The weather has definitely not been a friend to us so we're glad the contractor pursued the work to get this section open," said Eason.

Eason said they're hoping 2021 will bring good weather so the project will move along.