New section of Greensboro Urban Loop to open this month

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Consider this an early Christmas present from the North Carolina Department of Transportation!

The next section of the Greensboro Urban Loop will open this month.

The Urban Loop project is intended to make getting around Greensboro a lot easier and quicker. The state DOT said the stretch from Lawndale Drive to Elm Street is expected to open on Dec. 23. That’s right, just before Christmas.

The final section from Elm Street to U.S. 29 will be finished in 2022.