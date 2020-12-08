Third highest for late trips: US Postal Service audit blames contractors for failures at Greensboro distribution center

Three contractors accounted for 70 percent of the failures, according to the report.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A June report from the United States Postal Service's Office of Inspector General said the Greensboro regional processing plant is the nation's third-highest when it comes to lateness.

Contractors working with the plant were faulted as the reason for numerous "late trips" and failures. The plant is located on Pleasant Ridge Road, not far from the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The audit of the Greensboro Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) was for the fiscal year 2019, which was between October 1 of that year to March 31, 2020. The report stated that the Postal Service's 2.1 million late trips nationwide were due to contractor failure. It ranked Greensboro's processing plant third-highest in the number of late trips.

"From October 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020, the Greensboro P&DC had the third-highest number (10,921) of originating late trips due to contractor failure for P&DCs. The average time a trip was late was 42 minutes. There were 34 contractors with originating late trips due to contractor failure at the Greensboro P&DC. Three contractors accounted for 70 percent of the failures," the report read.

The audit period excluded months impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In April 2019, headquarters and area management informed plant management that the goal was to have no late trips; therefore, all trips should depart and arrive at their destinations on-time. Our fieldwork was focused on late trips that occurred prior to March 31, 2020," the report read further.

"The results of this audit do not reflect operational changes and/or service impacts that may have occurred at this facility as a result of the pandemic."