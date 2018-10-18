GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — A school bus driving Guilford County Schools students onboard was caught on camera Wednesday morning breaking what looks to be several traffic laws.

A local man decided to follow the school bus after the bus driver didn't use their signal to merge lanes.

If you follow along with the video, you can see the bus running a red light, and not stopping at a stop sign.

WFMY News 2 reached out to Guilford County Schools and they told us this is actually not a GCS bus. This is a bus from First Student -- a school bus contractor.

Guilford County Schools said that First Student bus riders many times are kids that might need a different environment that a traditional bus.

GCS leaders tell us they have recommended that particular driver doesn't transport Guilford County Students anymore.

WATCH | Triad Mom Records School Bus Driver Speeding Through Neighborhood

We have reached out to First Student about the incident. They are currently reviewing the video.

An excerpt from their website is below:

As the leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student moves more passengers per day than all U.S. airlines combined. We know the value in leveraging our best practices, technologies and processes to deliver quality transportation solutions. What sets us apart is our desire to build close, trusted partnerships with the districts we serve.

