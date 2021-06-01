Wake Forest Baptist opens performing arts medicine clinic

According to Wake Forest Baptist, the clinic is the first of its kind in the region and one of just a few in the country.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Health announced Tuesday they’ve opened a clinic dedicated to performing arts medicine.

“When people think of sports medicine, images of dancers, musicians, vocalists or artists may not immediately come to mind; however, the highly repetitive nature of these activities can result in injuries, especially due to poor technique or overuse,” Wake Forest Baptist Health wrote in a news release.

Health officials said some of the common conditions treated include tendinitis, stress fractures, bony stress injuries, sprains, concussions, carpal tunnel syndrome, back pain and more.

Officials said the clinic is led by David Popoli, M.D., assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery at Wake Forest Baptist, board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation and sports medicine, and Denise Tickle, LPT, a physical therapist who specializes in performing arts medicine.

“I believe that a multidisciplinary team with diverse backgrounds and specialized training provides the best environment for helping prevent and treat injuries,” Popoli said.

“Our team understands the unique demands of these patients, so we want to do all we can to help get them back to dancing, playing, singing or painting.”