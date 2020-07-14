3 people test positive for COVID-19 at Wake Forest University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University (WFU) officials said Tuesday three people on campus tested positive for COVID-19.
Wake Forest said the individuals are doing well and respecting social distancing guidelines. The school did not say if the individuals are students.
School leaders said contact tracers have notified people who were possibly around the infected individuals, and they have been asked to quarantine.
According to a release from Wake Forest, students, faculty and staff showing symptoms of COVID-19 must immediately self-isolate. Students remaining on campus or in the Winston-Salem area can call Student Health Service (336-758-5218) or their primary care provider for medical advice.