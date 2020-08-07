37 test positive for COVID-19 at UNC-Chapel Hill, football team to pause workouts temporarily

Campus Health and UNC Hospitals tested 429 Carolina student-athletes, coaches and staff.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill tested hundreds of student-athletes, coaches and the Department of Athletics staff as they began to return to campus.

Campus Health and UNC Hospitals tested 429 of Carolina student-athletes, coaches and staff. A total of 37 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Student-athletes who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate for up to 14 days in a campus residence hall specified by the University or at their permanent home. Those who are considered close contacts of those who have tested positive will also self-quarantine for up to 14 days.

UNC-Chapel Hill said, "As a precaution, our football team will pause voluntary workouts for at least a week and will resume at a date to be determined. Per NCAA rules, voluntary workouts must be initiated by a student-athlete and cannot be attended by coaches."