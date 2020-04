MAYODAN, N.C. — Walmart stores around the Triad are starting to enforce new restrictions at their stores.

Take a look at this video from outside the Walmart in Mayodan.

Customers can only go in one entrance -- and there are signs up that say "6 feet apart."

One of the workers told us we should expect to start seeing the new rules at all Walmart's.

Other Stories:

Dairy farmers begin to flush away milk due to coronavirus

This coronavirus map shows all reported cases in the world

Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Trinity