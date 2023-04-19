Walt Disney Coming to North Carolina? | Lawmakers propose bill to bring the theme park to the state

North Carolina lawmakers filed a bill called "Mickey’s Freedom Restoration Act," hoping to bring The Walt Disney Company theme parks to the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers are looking to bring the Walt Disney Theme Park to the state.

It's all in a bill proposed by Senator Michael K. Garrett, called the "Mickey’s Freedom Restoration Act."

If it passes, the state will appoint a committee focused on attracting The Walt Disney Company and its Florida theme parks to the state.

“North Carolina is a great place to do business,” said Senator Garrett at the bill filing. “Politicians who put their state’s economy at risk to boost their own selfish political ambitions are a liability. In North Carolina, we’ve learned this lesson the hard way,” continued Garrett. “When HB2, the so-called 'bathroom bill' passed, other states capitalized on our state’s disgraceful misstep. I welcome The Walt Disney Company and all other businesses seeking refuge from the culture war madness currently gripping the great state of Florida," Garrett concluded.

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and the Flordia Governor have been at odds since the "Parental Rights in Education" law also known as the "Don't Say Gay" law. Not to mention Disney is one of the state’s largest employers and political donors.

The bill sponsors believe North Carolina offers a stable and prosperous environment for Disney to make a long-term investment in its future.

