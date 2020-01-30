GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Both the Greensboro Police Department and Guilford County Sheriff's Office are looking for the same suspect: 44-year-old Keith Terrell Barney.

Officials say Barney is wanted for 54 outstanding warrants related to theft of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle break-ins, larcenies, burglary, frauds and probation violations throughout December 2019.

If you know his location, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or log on to P3Tips.com to leave a tip online.

