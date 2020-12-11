Water rescue underway at flooded Winston-Salem apartments

Winston-Salem firefighters tweeted video of a raft being used to carry out the tenants.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters are rescuing tenants from a flooded apartment building in Winston-Salem Thursday.

Winston-Salem fire officials tweeted video of a water rescue taking place at the building on Old Greensboro Road shortly before noon. Firefighters are pulling tenants to safety using a raft.

Water rescue. Evacuation of an apartment building in progress, 2400 blk of Old Greensboro Rd. Engine 17, Ladder 14, Rescue 1, Battalion 2, Safety 7, Chief 100, @DukeEnergy on the scene. #wsfire .11 pic.twitter.com/npGakhVkEv — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) November 12, 2020

Several flash flood warnings were issued across the Piedmont Triad this morning. Heavy rain prompted several changes for schools, as well as major road closures.