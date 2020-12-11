LIVE BLOG | Flooding impacting schools, busy roads in the Piedmont Triad

Most of the state is under a flood watch for Thursday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Follow our live blog for the latest updates on weather conditions. Remember, do not ever drive through flooded roads. It only takes a foot of water to wash away your car, and 6-inches to knock you off your feet.

Share your weather photos with WFMY News 2 by texting 336-379-5775. Please only take pictures if it is safe to do so. Be sure to include your name and location in the text.

7:45 a.m. -- Yadkin County Schools is now switching to remote learning for Thursday. There will be no in-person instruction.

7:15 a.m. -- Greensboro traffic alert: Police are getting reports of high water affecting driving conditions at West Market Street at Ashland Drive and also at West Wendover Avenue at Benjamin Parkway.

7:09 a.m. -- School alert: Brunson Elementary (WS/FCS) students and staff should NOT report to school today. Brunson will switch to remote learning ONLY.

7:00 a.m. -- Winston-Salem traffic alert: Meadowlark Drive is closed between Hundly Road and Beauchamp Road, and will likely be closed for several hours, according to police. Drivers should find another route.

6:45 a.m. -- Meadowlark Elementary School in Winston-Salem will have a remote learning day on Thursday. There will be no in-person instruction, the school announced on its website.

6:30 a.m. -- There's high water on Eastbound Bryan Boulevard between Westridge Road and Holden Road. Greensboro police say traffic is down to one lane. Drivers should find a different route.

6:15 a.m. -- Elkin City Schools is on a two-hour delay for Thursday due to flooding in the area.