ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Emergency crews are searching for possible missing people after a tubing accident Thursday.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, some people were tubing along the Dan River when they went over the dam near the Dan River Steam Station in Eden.

Some of the people have been rescued but there is no word on how many or how many are still currently missing at the time, deputies said.