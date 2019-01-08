GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rain came down in Greensboro tonight, and it just didn't stop.

A flash flood warning went into effect for Guilford County around 8 p.m. and ended around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Within that short time, Greensboro Police say "numerous" water rescues happened around the city.

WFMY News 2 crews out in the field saw several cars halfway submerged in floodwaters, drivers abandoning their vehicles, and some drivers taking the risk of driving through the mess.

Heavy rain also brought power outages. Around 3,000 Greensboro customers are without power at this time, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

Over at Revolution Mill, the parking lot looked more like a lake, with several cars submerged in the water. The nearby Buffalo Creek rose to levels higher than when Hurricane Florence brought torrential rain to the Triad.

Latest Road Updates in Greensboro:

Wendover Avenue at Cridland Road - OPEN

Latham Road between Nottingham Road and Cridland Road

I-40 Westbound before Exit 210 – right lanes are flooded - OPEN

Eastbound West Market Street between Burgess Road and Arrow Road

I-40 Eastbound at Lee Street - OPEN

Eastbound Bryan Boulevard at North Holden Road - OPEN

Wendover Avenue at US Rt. 29 - OPEN

