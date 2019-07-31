GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say two motorcyclists on one bike were hit Sunday at the intersection of W. Vandalia and Randleman Road.

It happened around 10:30 p.m.

The person who hit Travis and Nicki Merrill, took off.

Nicki says she was flung from the motorcycle.

Nicki Merrill

"Travis tried to swerve right as well to avoid collision but there was no way to avoid it," Nicki emphasized. "They impacted and it ejected me from the motorcycle and {Travis} managed to stay on the motorcycle but his foot was mangled in the process."

Doctors say amputation of Travis' left foot is a possibility.

"After it happened, he said call 911 because I can't, my foots hanging off."

Nicki says Travis' third surgery is scheduled for Friday at Moses Cone.

"{Surgeons} are going to try to put the bones back together as straight as they can because they can't put hardware in there."

Nicki has a fractured leg, severe road rash and bruises. She's recovering at home.

Nicki Merrill

But she says the most painful part about the accident, is that the driver didn't stop to check on her, and her husband.

"Just as a human being you should have compassion for somebody and just to leave them?" Nicki questioned. "I mean, we could’ve died, easily, and they didn’t even stop they just kept on going," she said tearfully.

Travis & Nicki Merrill

Police say they're looking for a dark colored 2016-2018 Toyota Corolla, and the suspect behind the wheel.

The police report reveals the driver of the Corolla illegally made a right turn onto Randleman Road from the left turn-only lane, and hit the left side of the motorcyclists.

The suspect will be charged with Hit and Run.

Even though police say the suspect is at fault, Nicki says she'll likely never get on a motorcycle again.

"I don’t think I’ll ever get back on one, and I don’t think Travis will either," Nicki said. "It’s just too close, and not worth it."

More surgeries for Travis are possible.

