GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- Sad news to report from WFMY News 2, our long-time family member Lee Kinard, passed away Saturday morning.

PHOTOS | Remembering Former WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show Legend Lee Kinard

Lee Kinard was just shy of his 87th birthday which would have been November 5th.

Lee and his wife Anne had just recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

Lee passed surrounded by his family at Moses Cone Hospital.

He started working at WFMY News 2 on April 16, 1956. Kinard was the father of the Good Morning show.

Kinard gave local organizations a forum to connect with the community, he spotlighted education and he took us to parts of the world most of us could only dream about.

Just last year, Kinard was back right here at WFMY News 2 'Lee Kinard Studio' to help the Good Morning Show celebrate 60 years!

A statement by congressman Mark Walker stated that Lee will always be remembered for his journalistic excellence.

“Kelly and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lee Kinard. During eventful decades of change for our nation, Lee was a steadfast and trustworthy voice for our community, always advocating for a better life for all. For many in the Triad, he will always be the first and best memory of journalistic excellence.”

The statement from Walker was followed by earlier sentiments from WFMY News 2 General Manager Larry Audas.

“Respectfully, Lee was the Walter Cronkite of Greensboro... but his influence, service and love of community extended beyond the news desk. He was a pioneer and will be remembered," said WFMY President & GM Larry Audas.

