What is the new Slow COVID NC app and is it safe?

The state health department launched a new app that they hope slows the spread of the coronavirus. Here's how it works but doesn't collect your personal data.

The state health department created a smartphone app and hope it helps slow the spread of COVID-19. The SlowCOVIDNC app is available for you to download now - but how does it work and is it safe?

Let's start with the basics.

Once you get the free app from the Apple or Google Play store it will ask you turn your Bluetooth on and allow it to send you notifications. Dr. Mandy Cohen says the app helps keep you and others safe.

"The SlowCOVIDNC app uses Bluetooth technology to let users know if they've been exposed to COVID-19 helping them to act quickly to protect themselves, their family, and their community," Dr. Cohen said.

She also said the app will not use your personal information or location. All of that is possible because it uses Bluetooth to tell if you've been close to someone and for how long.

Dr. Mohd Anwar, an associate computer science professor at NC A&T said to understand that you have to understand how Bluetooth works.

"Bluetooth is one of the radio waves that is short range like Wi-Fi but the signal is very weak her and that's why you can only connect to devices in certain range," Dr. Anwar said.

How does the SlowCOVIDNC app work, then? First things first, you have to have the app on our phone and Bluetooth on. Downloading the app is totally voluntary.

Once it's downloaded the app generates an anonymous token for our devices, that token doesn't know who we are or where we are, it just knows when your phone is around another person with the app and what day it is.

The app stores that data locally and when a user reports to the app that they tested positive for the virus, the app would notify all of the other app users you've been around in the last 14 days. It won't tell you who the person who tested positive was because it doesn't know that information. The information it does collect is not stored in a cloud or a database where someone would have access to it.

That's why Dr. Anwar said Bluetooth is pretty reliable when it comes to protecting your information and letting you know if you've been exposed to the virus.

"I'd say the risk is not very high in terms of losing your personal information and I would say that generally it gives you some idea that you are may be exposed and use some precaution against it," Dr. Anwar said.

There are, of course, risks just like there would be with any other smartphone app. Dr. Anwar says there are things you should consider.

First, if you have an Android phone, you have to turn on your location services for Bluetooth to work. The health department says they aren't using your location so you don't need to worry about that. Second, for the app to scan for other tokens in the background your Bluetooth has to stay on at all times and Dr. Anwar says there is a risk of other players collecting your data if you never turn your Bluetooth off.

To protect yourself from that, consider turning your Bluetooth off when you are home and not around anyone else. Also, read the fine print, see what any app is doing with your information and make sure it's always up to date for extra protection.