What to do if you get sick or smell an odor in your home after a chemical fire

If you feel sick at home after returning following a chemical fire make sure to call authorities.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features drone video of Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire

After a chemical fire, you should do a number of things to make sure your home and yard are safe for you to return.

You want to protect yourself and your family from possible exposure to fire contaminants by following simple tips from the ATSDR.

You should call authorities for help for the following scenarios:

If you get sick when you return home.

If you smell odors in your house that were not there before the fire.

If something looks different in your house, or yard, after the fire.

What to do if you feel sick in your house:

If you begin to feel ill while you're in your house, stop what you’re doing and go outside to an open-air shady area. Drink some cool water. If you don’t begin to feel better seek help from a healthcare provider.

If you start to feel sick over the next few weeks call your doctor. Tell your doctor you were evacuated from your home during the fire. If your doctor would like to talk to a doctor who is an expert about health problems caused by chemical exposure call the Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

What about pets?

If your pet starts to act sick call your veterinarian

Could chemicals from the fire be in my house or my yard?

Many of the chemicals involved in the fire burned during the fire. The fire released smoke that may have contained chemicals and particles into the air.