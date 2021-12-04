What's up with the recent crowds on Spring Garden Street? Hundreds spotted.

City leaders have taken notice, and are now taking action against the mass gatherings Greensboro Police have dispersed several times.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Executive Order we're under right now has opened things up a lot, but not all the way.

These pictures would make you think otherwise.

These photos were taken on Spring Garden street last week near the Blind Tiger music venue.

Employees there told WFMY News 2's Jess Winters the crowds on April 6 had nothing to do with them. They said there was a studio having a promotional barbecue across the way and they share a parking lot. Yet, they've been getting the blame because of its proximity.

City council member Michelle Kennedy said she additionally drove by Sunday night after getting several community complaints and hundreds of people were 'packed up densely' waiting to get into the Blind Tiger.

"I mean there were easily 300 people outside when I went by around 10 o'clock," Kennedy explained. "The group of people were there for the Blind Tiger not across the street."

No matter the exact spot, this has been an ongoing issue in the area according to Greensboro Police.

Police said they've had to disperse crowds several times in the last two weeks near the 1800 block of Spring Garden Street because people were blocking traffic.

Kennedy said it's worrisome because of the potential spread of coronavirus, and because it's a driving hazard.

"There are traffic concerns, there are concerns about not being able to walk down the sidewalk and obviously the concerns about COVID-19 protocols. We're in the midst of one of the most serious public health events we could be having and when you see people packed in, shoulder to shoulder, without appropriately wearing a mask and in large numbers it's a concern."

She said she spoke with city leaders like GPD Chief Brian James about the issue.

"I live in Lindley Park which neighbors that area so I hear from a lot of folks in that area. Sunday night after I drove by to get a look I reached out to the assistant city manager and Chief James to say 'what are we doing with these crowd sizing issues' and discussed with him what GPD's plan was for that night."

Greensboro Police said they have responded in regards to traffic control and crowd control issues, but the Guilford County Health Department would have to respond to COVID-19 related issues. The GPD spokesman added:

We have seen an increase of crowds in that area, similar to other areas where entertainment venues and bars are located. As the restrictions related to COVID-19 change, we will continue to see more people out at entertainment type venues.

"This is a recurring issue and I understand the public health aspect of it falls under the purview of the county health department," Kennedy stated. "But we have a responsibility to help them with that. It comes down to making sure they aren't over the limit requirements indoors, wearing your mask, social distancing."

We reached out to the health department after obtaining those pictures to see if anyone has been warned or fined in the area. We're still waiting to hear back.