WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County wants to make it really easy for you to protect yourself and your family against the flu this season.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is offering free free shots through October during its Fall Flu Vaccine Clinic.

The flu clinic will run at the following times each day at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health at 799 N. Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem:

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday : 8:30AM - 12:00PM, 1:00PM - 4:30PM

8:30AM - 12:00PM, 1:00PM - 4:30PM Thursday: 9:30AM - 12:00PM, 1:00PM - 7:00PM

9:30AM - 12:00PM, 1:00PM - 7:00PM Friday: 8:30AM - 1:00PM

You don't need to present insurance or identification. The cost of the vaccine is completely free.

DOWNLOAD THE NEW WFMY NEWS 2 APP HERE!

RELATED: Health officials: It's time to give flu vaccine another shot

RELATED: Fight The Flu: Why You Need To Put Away The Hand Sanitizer!

RELATED: Flu 2019: What You Need to Know To Protect Yourself