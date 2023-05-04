Gone fishing! | Full list of fishing holes in the Piedmont Triad

Everything you need to know in one place about fishing in the Piedmont Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — GREENSBORO/GUILFORD COUNTY

LAKE BRANDT

Lake Brandt is an 816-acre municipal reservoir. The lake was originally built in 1925 and raised to its present level in 1958. The lake features fishing, stand-up paddle boarding (SUP), kayaking and canoeing. You’ll mostly catch largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish.

April Hours

7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed Tuesdays

All boats must be off the water 30 minutes before closing.

LAKE HIGGINS

Lake Higgins is a 226-acre municipal reservoir and was constructed in 1956. It’s the smallest of all three City lakes but offers some of the best fishing in the area. You can fish by boat or from the pier. You can also enjoy kayaking, paddle boarding, and canoeing. Rowboats, kayaks, and canoes are available for daily rentals.

April Hours

7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed Mondays

LAKE TOWNSEND

Lake Townsend is the largest of Greensboro’s municipal reservoirs. The lake is 1,542 acres. A large boat ramp is available for private boat launching, with another launch ramp for small sailboats. Kayaks and rowboats are available to rent. You’ll catch largemouth bass, hybrid bass, striped bass, catfish, and crappie.

April Hours

7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed Wednesdays

HIGH POINT

OAK HOLLOW LAKE

Head to Oak Hollow Lake for fishing fun. The 800-acre lake allows fishing by permit at bank fishing sites and fish feeders are located around the bank. You’re likely to catch the following: largemouth bass, crappie, Bodie bass (striped bass x white bass hybrid), channel catfish, white perch, bluegill, and sunfish.

April 1 - April 23

7 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

April 24 - May 14

7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

HIGH POINT CITY LAKE

You’ll also find lots of good fishing at High Point City Lake. The 350-acre lake offers fishing and boating fun. There’s also lots to do with miniature golf, a carousel, a train ride, picnic areas, and plenty of play areas. You’re likely to catch the following: largemouth bass, sunfish, bluegill, crappie, Bodie bass (striped bass x white bass hybrid), bullheads, pickerel, and carp.

FORSYTH COUNTY

There are a lot of fishing holes in Forsyth County.

SALEM LAKE

Salem Lake is a fishing hot spot! The lake is located just minutes away from downtown Winston-Salem. The 365-acre lake offers beautiful views and lots of fishing fun. You’re likely to catch: hybrid bass, largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, bream, carp, and white perch.

April 1 to September 22

Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

TANGLEWOOD PARK

Tanglewood Park offers fishing at Mallard Lake and Skilpot Lake.

WINSTON LAKE

Find a fishing spot on Winston Lake. The reservoir is located just a few miles from Winston-Salem in Forsyth County.

OTHER PARKS TO FISH AT IN FORSYTH COUNTY

You’ll also find lakes to fish at GC Hill Memorial Park and Kernersville Lake in Forsyth County.

ALAMANCE COUNTY AND BURLINGTON

LAKE CEDAROCK PARK

Channel catfish are stocked regularly at Lake Cedarock Park. There are areas to bank fish around the 2.5-acre pond. There’s also a pier as well. You’ll primarily catch the following: catfish, largemouth bass, and sunfish.

April 1-16

7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

April 17 - July 30

6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m

LAKE MACKINTOSH PARK & MARINA

Lake Mackintosh Park & Marina is in Burlington and covers an area of 1150 acres and 61 miles of shoreline. Both pier and bank fishing are allowed. It’s located outside city limits on Huffman Mill Road.

April 1-16

7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

April 17 - July 30

6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m

LAKE CAMMACK

Lake Cammack in Burlington offers opportunities for bank fishing. Fish feeders are located near the bank fishing area. There’s also an accessible fishing pier. You’ll catch the following: largemouth bass, chain pickerel, red-ear sunfish, and white bass.

April 1-16

7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

April 17 - July 30

6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m

STONEY CREEK MARINA

Stoney Creek is the oldest and smallest of the four marinas operated by the City of Burlington. Only boats using electric trolling motors, canoes, and kayaks are allowed to launch from the marina. You can enjoy bank fishing.

April 1-15

7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

April 16 - July 1

7 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.

GUILFORD-MACKINTOSH PARK & MARINA IN WHITSETT

Try out your fishing luck at Guilford-Mackintosh Park & Marina located in Whitsett. Fishing, boating, and paddling are allowed at this marina. Only boats with electric trolling motors are allowed to launch from this site. The marina has two areas for bank fishing and a pier.

April 1-16

7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

April 17 - July 30