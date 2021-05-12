Which gas stations have fuel? Report it using ‘NEAR ME’ or find places to fuel up

Find out which gas stations have fuel and also report it for others to access using "Near Me."

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you have to drive around to several gas stations before finding fuel? You can help simplify the search to find gasoline by using the “Near Me” feature of the WFMY News 2 app.

At least 65% of North Carolina gas stations are out of fuel according to GasBuddy after the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack. That’s why it’s so important to let us know where you’ve found gasoline in order to help others in our community fuel up.

It’s simple to use and submit, and even find which stations have gasoline.

However, we’re dependent upon you and reporting to help fill up our map to help others.

How to submit content

To start, make sure you have the most updated version of the WFMY News 2 app downloaded on your phone. If you have not updated recently, you may need to do a quick update in the app store in order to see the new feature.

Download the WFMY News 2 app:

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM

►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv

Click the "Near Me" button

Next, open the app, and on the bottom of your screen, click the button that reads "Near Me." Then click the orange button in the upper left corner that reads, “Share with us.” You will be allowed to upload up to three photos or one video at a time. Users can take an original photo/video or upload one from your camera roll.

Report A Gas Station That Has Fuel

You can report a gas station that has fuel by taking a photo or video and uploading it to the “Near Me” section of the WFMY News 2 app.

You’ll find it among the list of navigation on the homepage.

What Information Do We Need?

Fill out the quick form on the WFMY News 2 App

For the “Give It A Title” section – Give the name of the gas station that has fuel and the date on the same line.

For the Who Took It section – Include your name

Include your email address

For the “Where was it taken?” section - Include the location of the gas station





Where do I see photos and videos that I submit?

The WFMY News 2 team will review all submissions, and once it's approved, it will be live on our app in the "Near Me" section located on the map.

How do I find a gas station that has fuel?

You can find it in two different ways on the WFMY News 2 app.

Click the “Near Me” section of the app found in navigation and then click on the pin for your area to locate a photo with gas station reporting information. Keep in mind that gas stations could still run out even if a viewer has submitted information found on the map. You will also see other photos and videos non-gasoline-related submitted by other viewers.