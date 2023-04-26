WHOA! The need for food assistance is way up in the Triad. How you can help.

One in five children are food insecure in the Triad. Second Harvest Food Bank helps kids, families and seniors from Boone to Burlington.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What's for dinner? Soup is on in Winston-Salem! Second Harvest Food Bank is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year, Empty Bowls.

This drive-thru event includes a bag of homemade soup and two homemade pottery bowls created by Sawtooth Visual Arts students. About 1,200 people signed up to buy the soup and bowls. They get fed and they help others to be fed as well.

There's been a big increase in folks who need food help. Compared to March of 2022, requests for food assistance are up 42% in our area which stretches from Boone to Burlington.

According to Second Harvest, more than 50,000 residents received help from the Second Harvest network last month alone, as first-time customers of the food bank resources. The network includes more than 500 local food programs that rely on Second Harvest for nearly 80% of the food they give out. The food is given to kids, seniors, and families to access the nutrition they need.

For every dollar you donate online, Second Harvest can provide seven meals.

They're able to stretch that dollar with the partnerships they have with stores and food companies.

You may be thinking that you just heard about a food drive not too long ago. It's true, there probably was one. Food doesn't stay on shelves long. It's given to families and the process starts all over again.